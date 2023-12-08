RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The stars brought style to the red carpet of Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala. The annual fete aims to champion women making influential and inspiring strides in the entertainment industry.

Among those honored was Kerry Washington, who received the Equity in Entertainment Award for using her platform to advocate for underrepresented communities in the entertainment industry. While accepting the award, Washington explained why equity is more complex than we think. “Equity asks us to pause and to see each other, to consider each other’s unique circumstances. Because, let’s be clear, this is not a level playing field. We are not, in real life, on equal ground. Many of us — because of our gender, because of our race, our socioeconomic reality, our ZIP code, our sexuality, our religion, our physical ability, our personal traumas — many of us are born in a ditch, a deep ditch that has been carved out by systems of inequity. And, don’t get me wrong, I know who we are scrappy, we know how to climb and jump and reach, but we also need boxes. We might still need some of those boxes at times,” she said.

Washington’s speech was just as good as her red carpet look. The iconic actress always commits to bringing the drama regarding style, and her floral lilac Prada gown is proof. She wasn’t the only one to make a bold statement on the carpet. Kenya Moore, Jurnee Smollett, and Vivica Fox show us why every woman needs a power suit in their closet, while Victoria Monét proves that going nude is always a great idea.

In case you missed it, here are the best looks from Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment gala.

Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala

Red Carpet Rundown: Victoria Monet, Kerry Washington And More Stun At Hollywood Reporter’s Women In Entertainment Gala was originally published on hellobeautiful.com