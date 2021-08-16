Philly Comedian Having Baby #2!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

And just like that! Philly Comedian Tizz 215 and his fiancé, Tylar Renae are having baby number 2 together.

In celebrating #NationalJokeDay, let’s get into this couple update! As we already know, the two are infamously known for their Tik Tok challenge going viral after midway through the video Tylar aka Tizzete went into labor and was rushed to the hospital! Tizz 215 is a known Philly comedian for always going viral, but this one took the cherry on top!

Ms. Tizz 215 @tizzette_215 took to Instagram and said, “&&& Just that quick we on baby #2 😳😂😅♥️ ! Chilllleeeeee We done messed around and made Tylar a big sister already 😭😭🥰 . I’m soo happy && still shocked I’m bringing another child into this world Im overjoyed and cannot wait to meet our new addition 💗💙 ! I did say i wanted a big family but y’all after this one I’m done for a couple of years 🙅🏽‍♀️😭 this pregnancy has been kicking my ass . (P.S I’m getting on birth control as soon as the baby come out lol ) #17WeeksDown🤰🏽”

And you know that Tizz_215 being the comedian he is, had to do a skit for it.

Check it out!

