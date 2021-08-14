Philly Basketball League Takes it From the Courts to The Casino !

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

For the first time ever in Philadelphia, a basketball game was held on casino grounds. After being halted by the COVID-19 Pandemic, The Chosen League, an acclaimed Philadelphia basketball league made its big return on August 4th at Live! Casino & Hotel for their 13th Annual Chosen Game.

Imagine NBA x Las Vegas. That would be the perfect depiction to describe the Chosen Game at Live! Casino and Hotel in Philly. A basketball court was built from scratch in the parking lot of the Casino in the heart of Philadelphia’s sport complex stadiums where the Sixers, Phillies, Flyers and Eagles play. Friday nights lights beamed down on the court, as a 50 ft. LED screen live streamed the game and scoreboard in real time while Philly’s greatest middle school and high school athletes played ball, with coaches, sponsors and supporters all sitting court-side. However, out of all these highlights, the most important one included a COVID-19 testing tent with nurses that tested all attendees before partaking in such a spectacular action-packed tournament.

The Chosen League has become a focal point of Philadelphia’s vibrant hoops scene. Founder Rahim Thompson hopes that his path will help others find success both on and off the court. – Red Bull

This was the very first year The Chosen League had partnered with Live! Casino & Hotel as their host and location sponsor. The tournament was supported by Philadelphia City council-member Isaiah Thomas, FiDonce Gym, which provide the hardwood court, Fairfax Studios, DTLR, Mitchell and Ness, Beauty’s Ultimate Gift and Home 4 You Home Care. In addition to those sponsors, all game participants received Nike Elite Chosen League uniforms and sneakers, provided by Nike.

The highly anticipated annual basketball tournament featured a four (4) game lineup honoring the region’s top boys and girls middle and high school players competing against the backdrop of Philadelphia’s famous sports teams.

Founded by Rahim Thompson in 2002, The Chosen League invites top high school players around the region to play where it all started — in the park. For the past 15 years, games were played at 10th and Olney at Cherashore Playground.

Since The Chosen League began, 212 players have attained Division One Basketball scholarships, seven have been honored as McDonald’s All Americans, nine have been drafted in the NBA, and 16 have played in the NBA with three NBA & NCAA Champions. Some of the most notable alumni of The Chosen Game include Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors), Marcus Morris (Los Angeles Clippers), Markieff Morris (Los Angeles Lakers), Wayne Ellington (Detroit Pistons), Dion Waiters (Los Angeles Lakers), Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Portland Trail Blazers), and Lamar Stevens (Cleveland Cavaliers), among many others.

For many players, the league represented a rare chance to play highly competitive organized basketball, preparing them for life after college, on and off the courts. The Chosen League was the rose that grew concrete and gave young boys and girls from Philly neighborhoods, a home to blossom into seasoned athletes, ready to take on the world.

