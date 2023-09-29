On This Day September 29, 1998: Jay-Z Released His Third Album Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life

In 1998, Jay-Z, the iconic NY rapper and entrepreneur, released his third studio album, “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life.” This album was a big moment in his career and the genre of hip-hop as a whole. “Hard Knock Life”, featured a sample from the musical “Annie,” and became a hit, displaying Jay’s lyrical abilities and his transition into mainstream appeal.

“Hard Knock Life” brought Jay-Z to success, reaching No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and earning him his first Grammy Award. The album talked about his past street life, the pursuit of success, and the challenges faced by blacks in America. Jay-Z’s lyrics resonated with a huge fanbase, bridging the gap between underground and commercial hip-hop.

The album’s success not only solidified Jay-Z’s status as a hip-hop legend but also played an important role in shaping the hip-hop scene. The album influenced future generations of artists and demonstrated the genre’s ability to evolve and adapt to wider audiences while staying true to its roots. “Vol. 2… Hard Knock Life” remains a classic in hip-hop history!