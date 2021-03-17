New Nike Air Max Pre-Day Incorporates All The Innovation [Photos]

Throughout the years, Nike has created a gang of running sneakers that incorporate all the best tech, usually Nike Air cushioning, of the moment. A new model called the Air Max Pre-Day utilizes almost 50 years of innovation in one good-looking shoe.

The new shoe’s design is an obvious visual homage to 1970’s (think: the Nike Tailwind) and contemporary Nike kicks, but with a streamlined design. That is correlated with the use of 20% recycled material included an upper made of 100% recycled upper (85% recycled polyester and 15% recycled polyurethane) and an outsole consisting of 13% Nike Grind Rubber.

The heel Air Unit is in plain sight and should look familiar because it’s the same one found in classic models like the Air Max 1 and Air Max 90 as well as in the Tinker Hatfield designed Air Jordan III, IV, V and VI. But rather than just a peek at the said Nike Air bubble as in the aforementioned models, in the Air Max Pre-Day it is fully exposed between the midsole and outsole. Nike touts that the design will make for a more pronounced bounce in your step when rocking the shoe due to fewer layers between your foot and Air cushioning.

Historical side note, the continued development of Nike Air cushioning is thanks to Air Manufacturing Innovation (Air MI), which started as Tetra Plastics, which started making Air Soles in 1981 before getting fully acquired by Nike 10 years later. There have been all sorts of Nike Air shapes and sizes since (ahem, more Air Max 95 Neons, please), but the use of an OG Air-Sole in a new way is innovative in its own right.

You’ll be able to get your own pair of Nike Air Max Pre-Days in the debut Liquid Lime colorway on March 26 via the SNKRS app—good luck with that—and at select retailers. The cost is a relatively reasonable $130.

Check out detailed photos in the gallery.

