Top 7 Celebrity Stage Mess- Ups Will Have You Cracking Up…Who Handled it Best ?!

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Here’s a collection of some of the most embarrassing celebrity falls, mishaps, and mess-ups caught right on camera for everyone to see. Who do yall think played if off the best? Wait until ya’ll see what Miguel did. Why would he ever jump on that girl head like that after he was told not to jump of the stage during a Billboard performance?

But Beyonce might take the cake with the way she kept singing after her hair was sucked into the fan and after her many falls.

What do yall think? Check it out below.

RELATED: Mariah Carey Downplays VERZUZ With Beyoncé: “I’d Be Disrespecting Myself”

RELATED: Miguel, Model Nazanin Mandi Secretly Wed [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Fan Reactions: Everyone Seems To Be Happy For Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Return Except Kelis