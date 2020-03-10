Megg Thee Stallion: No More Driving The Boat During The Coronavirus! [Video]

Megg Thee Stallion said it’s a Hot Girl Summer but she never prepared us for a Sick Girl Winter. Plot twist, Megg has been taking precautions more that the Coronavirus has been running free. President of the Hot Girl committee has been known to give out a few shots to her fans out club appearances. Of course, i’m sure she checks each and every one of her fans ID’s to make sure they’re of age to drive the boat! Sike, but in reality you gotta be safe because this Coronavirus is REAL! Megg is full aware of how serious it is and has been handing cups out to her fans that are thirsty of a shot of some hot girl liquor.

