Leap Day: Famous People You Didn’t Know Were Born on February 29th

Published on February 29, 2024

Leap day is one of the rarest days on our calendar, as it only appears 2-3 times a decade. People who are born on February 29th don’t have a day on calendar every year. So in it’s absence do they celebrate on February 28th, or March 1st? Maybe they have a huge party every four years when their birthday is eligible to be recognized.

Nonetheless, these rare people still exist, and because they may not ‘officially’ celebrate their birthday every year, their solar returns tend to fly under the radar.

Here is a list of celebrities that you may not have known were born on ‘Leap Day’

1. Ja Rule (Rapper)

A New Era In Florida Gaming Event At Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood Source:Getty

2. Peter Scanavino (Law & Order: SVU)

"Law & Order: SVU" 25th Anniversary Celebration Source:Getty

3. Tyrese Haliburton (NBA Player)

Detroit Pistons v Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

4. Tony Robbins (motivational speaker and life coach)

Amazon Studios' World Premiere Of "AIR" - Arrivals Source:Getty

5. Mark Foster (lead singer of the band Foster the People)

Foster the People Source:Getty

Mark Foster of Foster the People on TV show Live From Abbey Road, Abbey Road Studios, London, 25th August 2011. (Photo by Live From Abbey Road/Michael Gleason/Getty Images) color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,music,uk,london – england,television show,live event,august,2011,foster the people,mark foster – american musician

6. Chris Conley (Singer and guitar player in the band Saves the Day)

FYF Fest 2016 - Day 2 Source:Getty

7. Saul Williams (Artist)

2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

8. Eric Kendricks (NFL Player)

Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Chargers Source:Getty

9. Jessica Long (Paralympic swimmer)

Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot Source:Getty

10. Michèle Morgan (French actress)

Michèle Morgan, 1956 Source:Getty

11. Pepper Martin (Baseball Player)

Baseball Player Pepper Martin Before World Series Game Source:Getty

12. Al Rosen (Baseball Player)

Baseball Card Of Al Rosen Source:Getty

13. William A. Wellman (Film Director)

Film Director William A. Wellman Signaling Source:Getty

14. Taylor Twellman (Soccer Player)

FBL-WC2006-USA-NOR Source:Getty

15. James Mitchell (All My Children”, ABC-TV, 1980’s)

James Mitchell and Gillian Spencer, Publicity Portrait as Palmer and Daisy Cortlandt for the Daytime Soap Opera Drama, "All My Children", ABC-TV, 1980's Source:Getty

16. Jack R. Lousma (Astronaut)

Portrait - Astronaut Jack R. Lousma Source:Getty

17. Alex Rocco (actor, played Moe Greene in “The Godfather”)

PREMIERE OF THE ' WEDDING PLANNER' IN LOS ANGELES Source:Getty

18. Cam Ward (NHL player)

Cam Ward portrait Source:Getty

19. Ken Foree (actor, best known from the horror film “Dawn of the Dead”)

INFOLIST.com's Pre Comic-Con Bash Source:Getty

20. Jesse Usher (actor, co-starred in “Independence Day: Resurgence”)

2024 Astra TV Awards Source:Getty

