Killer Mike Speaks Out After Being Arrested At The Grammys

Here’s What Killer Mike Said About Being Arrested After Winning 3 Grammys

Last night during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards presentation Killer Mike made headlines… for good and bad reasons.

For starters, Killer Mike, real name Michael Santiago Render, won three Grammy Awards, sweeping each category he was nominated in. He took home the award for Rap Album (Michael), Rap Performance (SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS ft. Future and Andre 3000), and Rap Song (SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS ft. Future and Andre 3000).

But what happened backstage shocked social media and fans of the rap veteran from Atlanta.

Killer Mike was spotted on video being escorted away from the ceremony in handcuffs just minutes after winning his third Grammy. His apparent arrest sent shockwaves through social media. Many lamented how this was a bad look and unfortunate start to Black History Month.

Killer Mike Gets Arrested at The Grammys

Details have emerged today to shed light on Killer Mike’s arrest. According to TMZ, he was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge. According to the LAPD, he allegedly knocked down a security guard who wouldn’t get out of his way.

The Michael rapper went on the Big Tigger Show to talk about the ordeal but didn’t indicate what unfolded during his arrest.

Once Tigger asked Mike what happened, the emcee jovially responded while Tigger laughed hysterically in the background, “I won a Grammy… We slide, we partied all night… Ain’t nothing had happened man, we winners.”

Check out the audio clip from Kille Mike’s explanation below, and keep scrolling to see some of our favorite reactions from social media.

