Jason Kelce has more than likely etched his face in the mount rushmore of the greatest Philadelphia Eagles of all-time. the 13-year veteran has been with the Philadelphia Eagles his entire career, and has a healthy list of accomplishments under Center.
7-time Pro Bowler (2014, 2016, 2019–2023), 6-time First-team All-Pro (2017–2019, 2021-2023, and Super Bowl champion (LII). Kelce has undoubtedly set the standard for Eagles Football, and serves as the epitome of what leadership looks like on and off the football field.
Our team at RNB Philly have created a list of the great Jason Kelce’s moments as a Philadelphia Eagle!
Check out Jason Kelce Top 10 Moments as a Philadelphia Eagle Below!
READ MORE:
RELATED: Jason Kelce Meeting Ice Spice Was The Super Bowl’s Hottest Meme
RELATED: Blind Dates to New Heights: Meet Eagles Legend Jason Kelce’s Wife, Kylie Kelce
RELATED:[WATCH] Eagles Center Jason Kelce on Saturday Night Live!
1. “Fat Batman”
2. Being named ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ by People Magazine
3. Making ‘A Philly Special’ Eagles Christmas Album
4. Jason Kelce Plays Saxophone With Philadelphia Orchestra During Special Event
5. Jason Kelce’s ‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’ Cameo
6. (Be) Philly Foundation
7. Kelce Brother’s ‘New Heights’ PodcastSource:Getty
[CLICK HERE] for episodes!
8. KELCE Documentary
9. ‘Kelce Bowl’Source:Getty
KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 20: Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce (62) and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) hug after an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 20, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,sport,american football – sport,nfl,stadium,match – sport,embracing,philadelphia eagles,tight end,kansas city – missouri,kansas city chiefs,arrowhead stadium,travis kelce,nfc east,jason kelce