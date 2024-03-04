RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Jason Kelce has more than likely etched his face in the mount rushmore of the greatest Philadelphia Eagles of all-time. the 13-year veteran has been with the Philadelphia Eagles his entire career, and has a healthy list of accomplishments under Center.

7-time Pro Bowler (2014, 2016, 2019–2023), 6-time First-team All-Pro (2017–2019, 2021-2023, and Super Bowl champion (LII). Kelce has undoubtedly set the standard for Eagles Football, and serves as the epitome of what leadership looks like on and off the football field.

Our team at RNB Philly have created a list of the great Jason Kelce’s moments as a Philadelphia Eagle!

Check out Jason Kelce Top 10 Moments as a Philadelphia Eagle Below!

