The Bronx continues to influence pop culture. A photograph ofchatting withis the Super Bowl’s hottest meme.

As reported by Time Magazine Super Bowl LVIII was filled to the brim with interesting moments from NFL coaches making some statements that would make Cam’ron say “AYO” to fans questioning Alicia Keys letting Usher grab her from behind. Before the game Jason Kelce, brother of Travis, was spotted meeting Ice Spice for the first time in Taylor Swift’s sky box. While the moment seemed very innocent the image lent itself to some pretty incredible memes. Some of the standouts included the former football center mistaking the rapper for orphan Annie or making an awkward reference to her songs.

The former football center first met Taylor Swift during the AFC divisional match up between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. After his brother scored a touchdown he took off his shirt in excitement. On his New Heights podcast he detailed the moment with the “Shake It Off” pop star. “I want to make my best first impression, and this was my best chance” he said.

Ice Spice’s rise to stardom has included what seems to be a genuine friendship with Taylor Swift. The two collaborated on “Karma” and have been buddy buddy ever since. You can see some of the best Jason Kelce meeting Ice Spice reactions below.

Jason Kelce Meeting Ice Spice Was The Super Bowl’s Hottest Meme was originally published on hiphopwired.com