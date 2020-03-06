HBD Beanie Sigel!: Broad Street Bully Through The Years [Photos]

Beanie Sigel has been a legend in and outside of Philly for over a decade. I can’t help but think of the time Beans & Jadakiss were beefing and he said ” I sun kiss like a soda”… don’t let that line go over your head. Philly bread Sigel was known not only for his music but he was also an actor. The Broad Street bully made an appearance in many movies like State Property movie 1 & 2. Get down or lay down became lingo everyone in Hip-Hop would use after Beans used it. Happy Birthday Beanie!

Related: Meek Mill Donates School Supplies To Students, Teachers In Philadelphia