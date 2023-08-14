Aging Like Fine Wine: Happy Birthday Halle Berry!

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Berry was every man in America’s movie crush, weather she was dressed like a cat (Catwoman), or just glowing in her natural seditious beauty, making men realize she’s the catch (boomerang). Halle Berry, one of the world’s most respected actresses, celebrates her 57th birthday today! Halle Berry has been seen in over 50 movies, and has won over 50 awards and been nominated over 90 times for her illustrious efforts.

Aging like fine wine, black don’t crack, what phrase you want to use, Halle Berry embodies just that! God bless her skin care routine, Halle Berry will still be turning heads at age 80! As we Celebrate the life and legacy of Halle Berry on her birthday, we take a look at the many looks this queen has given us over the years.

