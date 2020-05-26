GeorgeFloyd: Who Was Minnesota Man George Floyd? [Photos]

In the wake of the unjustifiable death of Black Minnesota man George Floyd at the hands of officers with the Minneapolis Police Department, more details are emerging. As the story develops, tidbits regarding Floyd’s life are now available to a concerned public.
The most detailed account of the Memorial Day incident that left Floyd, actual age yet to be confirmed, has been compiled by local outlet the Star Tribune. With footage of the incident captured by Minneapolis residents, the exchange between Floyd and four Minneapolis officers has since gone viral.
Astoundingly, the city also took swift action firing the four officers involved, with Derek Chauvin, seen kneeling Floyd’s neck, and Tou Thao publicly identified.
With an outpouring of support across social media and accounts online from family and friends, many are sharing their memories and found thoughts of Floyd, who was a beloved security guard in Minneapolis.
Below, we’ll share what we’ve learned about George Floyd that we’ve been able to pull from public sources.
Our deepest condolences to the family of George Floyd. May he rest powerfully in peace.
Posted by Vanita Williams-Dabney, the sister of George Floyd promised that the family will seek justice for his death.
Floyd hailed from Houston, Texas, according to his Facebook bio, and he was affiliated with Houston rapper, Cal Wayne as seen in this image.
Floyd was a security guard at Conga Latin Bistro in Minneapolis. Patrons of the restaurant fondly remember Floyd as a kind and attentive bouncer.
A Facebook post from Christina Unique Dawson featured a series of photos of Floyd, including a loving photo of Dawson planting a kiss on Floyd’s cheek.
The news of George Floyd’s murder made its way to the highest office in the state.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey joined Gov. Walz in decrying the actions of the now-terminated officers in question.
Jared Brewington, a local business owner, shared via a Facebook post that the Washington Post reached out to him for exclusive rights to security camera footage due to an assumption he owned a business in the area of where the incident took place. Mr. Brewington says that with the help of fellow business owner Rashad West, an unedited video account of the events will be published by the Post.
Tana Hargest shared via Twitter details of a protest in honor of Floyd that began at 5 PM local time with Instagram Live and Facebook Live feeds.