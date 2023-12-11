Listen Live
Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2023-24

Published on December 11, 2023

Le Moyne v Georgetown

Source: Mitchell Layton / Getty

In college basketball, there are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.

From Supreme Cook to Tennessee Rainwater, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to the game when you come across one of them on a Saturday or mid-week game.

These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in college basketball but we think we have the best list yet!

While these names may generate laughter and entertainment, it’s important to remember that behind these names are talented athletes who are dedicated to their craft. They showcase their skills on the field on a daily basis, regardless of the humorous nature of their names.

Check out our list of Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2023-24 below!

The post Funniest College Basketball Player Names of 2023-24 appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

1. Always Wright – Guard – Rhode Island

Always Wright - Guard - Rhode Island Source:Getty

(Pictured in the white uniform)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

2. Supreme Cook – Forward – Georgetown

Supreme Cook - Forward - Georgetown Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

3. Jizzle James – Guard – Cincinnati

Jizzle James - Guard - Cincinnati Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

4. Dick Bender – Assistant Coach – Clemson

Dick Bender - Assistant Coach - Clemson Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

5. Chris Cross – Guard – Southern Illinois

Chris Cross - Guard - Southern Illinois Source:n/a

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

6. Connor Dubsky – Guard – Rhode Island

Connor Dubsky - Guard - Rhode Island Source:Getty

(Pictured in the white uniform)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

7. Enoch Cheeks – Guard – Dayton

Enoch Cheeks - Guard - Dayton Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

8. Tennessee Rainwater – Guard/Forward – Utah Tech

Tennessee Rainwater - Guard/Forward - Utah Tech Source:Tennessee Rainwater (@tennessee_206)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

9. Amillion Buggs – Guard/Forward – Hutchinson Community College

Amillion Buggs - Guard/Forward - Hutchinson Community College Source:Amillion Buggs (@Amillion_Buggs5)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

10. Boo Buie – Guard – Northwestern

Boo Buie - Guard - Northwestern Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

11. Tony Toney – Guard – UAB

Tony Toney - Guard - UAB Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

12. Churchill Bounds – Center – Central Arkansas

Churchill Bounds - Center - Central Arkansas Source:Getty

(Pictured in the navy uniform)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

13. George Washington III – Guard – Michigan

George Washington III - Guard - Michigan Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

14. Rocket Watts – Guard – Oakland

Rocket Watts - Guard - Oakland Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

15. Ray Allen III – Guard – Rhode Island

Ray Allen III - Guard - Rhode Island Source:Ray Allen III (@rayray_jr3)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

16. Legend Geeter – Forward – Eastern Michigan

Legend Geeter - Forward - Eastern Michigan Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

17. Love Bettis – Guard – Florida A&M

Love Bettis - Guard - Florida A&M Source:Love Bettis (@loveD1bound)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

18. Guy Fauntleroy – Guard – North Carolina Central

Guy Fauntleroy - Guard - North Carolina Central Source:Getty

(Pictured in the black uniform)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

19. Wooga Poplar – Guard – Miami

Wooga Poplar - Guard - Miami Source:Getty

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

20. Po’Boigh King – Guard – North Carolina Central

Po'Boigh King - Guard - North Carolina Central Source:Getty

(Pictured in the black uniform)

Click here to see the above player’s profile.

