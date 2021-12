WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Headliner French Montana definitely did his thing and performed with a live band! He gives us some new tracks of his new album “They Got Amnesia”. He gets the Philly crowd hyped with his track ‘When You Get a Bag”, formally known as “FWMGAB” and then he throws in that club banger, “Pop That” featuring Drake and Rick Ross and Philly sings it word for word!!

Lastly, French takes it back for us and closes out with Unforgettable.