Eagles Draft Jalen Carter & Philly Twitter Goes Crazy!!

The first day of the 88th annual NFL Draft took place in Kansas City, Missouri as NFL teams and their respective fanbases crowded around one room to try and find their diamond in the rough.

The Philadelphia Eagles made a trade with the New Orleans Saints last year to take the Saints’ first round pick for this years’ draft. Subsequently, the Eagles ended up with the 9th overall pick. Howie Roseman’s genius set the Eagles up to draft a quality prospect that can add to this championship-contending roster.

With the 9th overall pick, the Philadelphia Eagles select Defensive Tackle Jalen Carter from Georgia.

Carter is one of, if not the best, defensive lineman in the draft. Coming from Apopka high school, Carter was a five-star prospect, #18 player nationally. In 2020 he Played in all 10 games, finishing with 14 total stops, three for lost yardage, and 13 QB pressures. Fast forward two years later in 2022, Carter played in 13 games, tallying 32 tackles and 31 QB hurries. Carter finished as a finalist for the Rotary Lombardi Award as the nation’s top lineman. Carter was also named to Associated Press & Coaches’ All-SEC First Team

Jalen Carter only played up to his junior year However, Howie had already seen enough! Selecting him number 9th overall, Jalen Carter is now a Philadelphia Eagle!

