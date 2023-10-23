Listen Live
Everything You Missed From Celebrating Sisterhood 2023!

Published on October 23, 2023

Celebrating Sisterhood update 3

Source: R1 / R1

The Hilton on City Ave was filled with that Philadelphia sisterly affection as we came together for our annual Celebrating Sisterhood event! A women’s empowerment event designed to uplift the spirit of every woman in the room, and that it did. Whether it was from sound advice from the panelist, or useful tips from the workshops, these women walked away with some knowledge they can use to take on the daily challenges of being a women.

The morning started off with the Court Radio panel, headed by My Philly Lawyer Dean Weitzman. They talked about sexual harrassment, and what to do with an sexually abusive coworker or supervisor. The red flags to be aware of and how to handle the situation effectively.

Next we had the women in Hip-Hop panel. Moderated by Miabelle, she asked a series of questions to Lady B, Evette Money, Moni Love, and Roxanna Shante, about their coming of age, their individual contributions to Hip-Hop, and the challenges of being a women in a male dominated industry.

Afterwards, Egypt Sherrod from HGTV’s ‘Married to Real Estate’ hit the stage. Moderated by AshMac, she asked Egypt Sherrod insightful questions to help teach the ladies a couple of tricks of the trade in real estates, and some key tips to financial freedom. Mina Saywhat was able to speak with artist Michelle Williams on her efforts to raise awareness to mental health and advocating for those who feel they are not being heard, and understanding the difference between mental health and a mental illness.

Jasmine Sanders from the DL Hughley show moderated the boss lady panel. Simply provided ladies with words of encouragement, how to grab life by the horns despite all the challenges faced being a women, and to simply ‘Boss up’

Last but not least, the show came to a grand finale with Rob Base, with a Hip-Hop 50th anniversary performance that blew the roof off the Hilton!

Check out everything you missed below!

