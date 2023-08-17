Philly Residents Are Not Happy with ‘Blue Beetle’ Mural on Art Museum Steps

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

DC’s highly-anticipated movie Blue Beetle is expected to be a box-office hit, but the residents of Philadelphia are not fans of the crews advertising tactics to promote the movie.

On Tuesday, Warner Bros. transformed the iconic ‘Rocky Steps’ over the Philadelphia Art Museum with a mural featuring a character from the Blue Beetle movie.

The mural caught a lot of flack from individuals in the community, as well as journalists for major publications in the Philadelphia area.https://twitter.com/kathia_woods/status/1691999474942345525

“It’s ugly. A public space like the Art Museum steps shouldn’t be open to the highest bidder.” Victor Fiorillo of Philly Mag wrote in his op-ed.

“Who approved this monstrosity? What was the cost? Where’s the money going? When will this thing be removed? And why is this happening now?” Stephanie Farr, a columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer wrote in her review of the mural.

Outside of the mural was a fun-filled day as kids and parents alike came together in anticipation of the new movie, as members of the community were honored with the ‘superhero’ award, kids got to dance battle for a $100 gift card, and not to mention, everybody ate good free food, courtesy of Burrito Feliz and Tropical Treats!

Take a look at this fun feel instagram reel our on-air talent AshMac put together while she was at the Blue Beetle Mural reveal!

Check out what Philly folks had to say about the Blue Beetle Mural!