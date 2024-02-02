RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Black History Month Honorees 2024

During this Black History Month, we are privileged to honor 10 outstanding individuals.

These remarkable honorees have made a significant impact in various fields, embodying the spirit of resilience, leadership, and innovation.

From trailblazing activists and influential cultural icons to groundbreaking entrepreneurs and pioneering scholars, each honoree has left an indelible mark on history and continues to inspire future generations.

Join us in celebrating their achievements and recognizing the profound influence of black excellence.

Take a look at our honorees below!

Black History Month Honorees 2024 was originally published on wtlcfm.com