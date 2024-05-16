Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

The WNBA will be in full form for its 28th season. Kicking off today (May 14th) at 7:00 p.m. EST, there will be more eyes on the WNBA than ever before! Thanks to the revitalization of the sport with the amazing collegiate career of Caitlin Clark, the league has been heavily anticipating the first professional performance of the basketball phenomenon.
Just like any ‘casual’ sports fan who’s been forced to watch sports for the love of their partner, apart from talent, the appearance of players could be a determining factor in who they pay attention to on the field of play. This is no different in the WNBA. While all the attention will be on Caitlin Clark and the actual talent of players within the league, there will be a few spectators who are looking for their next muse. Don’t worry we got you!
Who is the hottest WNBA player?
Kysre Gondrezick is one of the most beautiful woman to step foot on a WNBA court. Gondrezick, a guard for the Chicago Sky, was born in Benton Harbor, Michigan. She then attended Michigan State University. Gondrezick was selected by the Indiana Fever with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 WNBA draft.
With the newest draft classes being inducted into the WNBA, there has been a few a new faces to be on the lookout for. Angel Reese, Forward for the Chicago Sky, Nika Mühl, playing for the Seattle Storm, and Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks, are all rookies who will add a spark of talent and taste to their respective teams.
With so many amazing women playing in the WNBA, our team at RNB Philly put together a list of the most beautiful ballers to look out for this season.
Check out the Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA below!
1. Kysre Gondrezick (Chicago Sky #2)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
2. Lexie Brown (Los Angeles Sparks #4)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
3. Dana Evans (Chicago Sky #11)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
4. Sophie Cunningham (Phoenix Mercury #9)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
5. DiJonai Carrington (Connecticut Sun #21)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
6. Rickea Jackson (Los Angeles Sparks #2)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
7. Michaela Onyenwere (Chicago Sky #12)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
8. Isabelle Harrison (Chicago Sky #20)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
9. Victoria Vivians (Seattle Storm #35)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
10. Dorka Juhász (Minnesota Lynx #14)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
11. Cameron Brink (Los Angeles Sparks #22)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
12. Nika Mühl (Seattle Storm #1)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
13. Angel Reese (Chicago Sky #5)Source:Getty
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
14. Skylar Diggins-Smith (Seattle Storm #4)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
15. Cheyenne Parker (Atlanta Dream #32)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
16. Laeticia Amihere (Atlanta Dream #7)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
17. Kalani Brown (Dallas Wings #21)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
18. A’ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces #22)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
19. Kelsey Plum (Las Vegas Aces #10)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram
20. Naz Hillmon (Atlanta Dream #0)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
21. Dearica Marie Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks #5)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
22. Alysha Clark (Las Vegas Aces #7)Source:Getty
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
23. Mikiah Herbert Harrigan (Phoenix Mercury #21)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
24. Diamond Miller (Minnesota Lynx #1)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
25. DIDI RICHARDS (Washington Mystics #12)
[CLICK HERE] to check out her Instagram!
