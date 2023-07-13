Beyoncé Makes US Debut of Renaissance Tour in Philadelphia

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé had the entire Lincoln Financial Field on their feet when she came to the city for her Renaissance Tour. Debuting the US portion of the tour on a sunny 90 degree day in Philadelphia, Beyonce made sure to turn up the heat even more in the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection.

Anticipation set in the morning of the concert, when Beyoncé changed her Instagram bio to “📍PHILADELPHIA, PA” letting her 314 Million fans on where she will be providing the vibe at for the night.

Beyoncé wowed the crowd with her timeless classics, newest music from her recent release Renaissance, and a tribute recognizing the queen of hip-hop soul, Mary J. Blige. She even brought out her daughter to help tear the stage down. Fans were overjoyed seeing Blue Ivy get on stage and perform a number with her mother.

Check out some of Beyonce’s looks at fan reactions to the concert below!

