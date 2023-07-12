Listen Live
Beyonce Changes Social Media to Philadelphia Amidst Renaissance Tour US Debut

Published on July 12, 2023

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Toronto

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Beyonce is middle of her Renaissance tour, making her United States debut of the tour with Philadelphia as the first stop. She even highlighted the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection by changing her bio information to update her 138 Million fans on where she will be at tonight.

“📍PHILADELPHIA, PA”

If you are heading into the city for the concert toniight, SEPTA might be your easiest method of travel to avoid long lines and heavy traffic. SEPTA has set up a mobile device payment method to make transportation transactions seamless!

Here are some other tips of advice to know preparing for the Renaissance Tour Concert.

  • Lincoln Financial Field is steps away from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line. Bus Routes 4 & 17 can also get you there.
  • There will be extra service on the Broad Street Line before and after the show.
  • Trains run every 8 to 10 minutes. Immediately following the end of the show, fans can find northbound trains waiting to provide local and express service back towards Center City and Fern Rock Transportation Center.
  • If you’re coming from New Jersey, transfer from PATCO to the Broad Street Line. Exit PATCO at 13th/Locust Street Station. Take the escalator or stairs to concourse level and exit PATCO’s fare gates. Follow the orange signs approximately one block through the concourse to the Broad Street Line at Walnut/Locust.
  • Public parking is available at Lincoln Financial Field.
  • General stadium parking is $35 for cars and $70 for oversized vehicles.
  • Due to the excessive heat, guests will be permitted to bring one unopened bottle of water that is 20 ounces or less
  • Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12″
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)
  • Small clutch bags, approximately the size of a hand but not larger than 4.5 x 6.5, with or without a handle/strap. This small clutch bag may be carried into the stadium along with one of the clear bag options.

 

