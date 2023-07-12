Beyonce Changes Social Media to Philadelphia Amidst Renaissance Tour US Debut

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Beyonce is middle of her Renaissance tour, making her United States debut of the tour with Philadelphia as the first stop. She even highlighted the city of brotherly love and sisterly affection by changing her bio information to update her 138 Million fans on where she will be at tonight.

“📍PHILADELPHIA, PA”

If you are heading into the city for the concert toniight, SEPTA might be your easiest method of travel to avoid long lines and heavy traffic. SEPTA has set up a mobile device payment method to make transportation transactions seamless!

Here are some other tips of advice to know preparing for the Renaissance Tour Concert.