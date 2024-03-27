RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé shared the tracklist for her new album, Cowboy Carter on social media today (Mar. 27). The follow up to her beloved Renaissance album reveals a nod to Dolly Parton’s classic “Jolene,” and an appearance from country legend Willie Nelson. Fans have already started to dissect the tracklist with theories circulating on social media. Check it out inside.

Beyoncé announced the release of Act II: Cowboy Carter a few weeks ago. The project is set to be released this Friday, March, 29. Today, the award-winning singer revealed the tracklist with a graphic that is reminiscent to early “Chitlin Circuit” announcements. The vintage stylized poster features an extended title for the project: Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit.

Check out the tracklist announcement below:

Alongside Parton’s heartbreak classic “Jolene” and Willie Nelson’s appearance on a song titled “Smoke Hour,” Cowboy Carter will include her previously released singles “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.” Beyoncé has already made history with “Texas Hold ‘Em” as the first Black woman to ever top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The song went No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking her ninth chart topping single and the first since “Break My Soul” from Act I: Renaissance.

The forthcoming project also features songs titles including “Spaghetti,” “The Linda Martell Show,” “Riverdance,” “Tyrant,” and “Dolly P.” Fans are curious and quickly diving into their own theories about the titles and artwork online.

Check out what fans are saying below:

Beyoncé Reveals Cowboy Carter Tracklist & Fans Share Their Theories Online was originally published on globalgrind.com