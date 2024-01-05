Be The Mane Attraction: 6 Black Girl Hair Trends That Will Turn Heads In 2024

A new year calls for a new hairstyle for many. Something about January compels us to reach into our Black Girl magic box and pull out a style that turns heads and keeps people guessing.
Playing with a new hairstyle, accessory, or color in 2024 can also bring about a new mindset, making resolutions and lifestyle changes much easier to maintain. A new ‘do can mean “a new you.” And we are here for a year filled with fabulousness, self-attainment, happiness, and hair slays.
Keep scrolling if you find yourself ready to be “that girl,” searching for ways to change and turn heads.
Some of our favorite “it girl” celebrities already have a headstart
As reported earlier, two of our favorite singers and fashion icons have already taken steps toward change. Janelle Monae debuted an all-black short pixie cut on Instagram on January 2. The “Age of Pleasure” singer captioned her post, writing, “Cutting up all 2024.”
Kelly Rowland, similarly, bobbed into the new year. HB’s 2023 style icon cut her natural hair into a chic, full, and bouncy bob. “You did that, all of that,” Kelly says in a video posted on X while running her manicured nails through the new style and talking to stylist SoShearGenius.
Sza and Rihanna got a jumpstart on their 2024 styles rocking new ‘dos in late December 2023. Sza premiered a new short, curly, playful bob on Instagram, and Rihanna rocked blonde braids in Aspen.
Finding inspiration in new and exciting 2024 hair trends
As we ponder our next mane move, 2024 trends are an excellent place to find inspiration. From the wet and wavy hair look and buss-down middle parts to warm ginger tresses and platinum blond bombshell moments, these trends provide inspiration for a fabulous fresh ‘do.
Many popular trends started toward the end of last year or are carry-overs from a busy award show and film red carpet season. Hair styling is just as fun and trendy as clothing selections. In the new year, we find ourselves returning to whimsy looks, stand-out accessories, and bold colors and cuts.
Below is a curated gallery of celebrities rocking some of the hottest hair trends we anticipate this year. Scroll to find your next mane attraction.
1. Buss Down Middle Part
Starlets like Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, and Angela Simmons have all had their moments with a buss-down middle part. She is a go-to for a night out with the girls, date night with bae, or a fashion event where you want to be seen.
The Hot Girl coach is slaying in her take on the buss-down trend. From her sleek part to her long hip-length tresses, her look is everything! Try a lace front wig to achieve this slay on your own.
2. Ash Blonde for Black Girls
Queen Beyonce premiered her ash blonde tresses during the Renaissance Film World premiere and has had people talking ever since. Just a few shades lighter than platinum blonde, or the classic “613,” this hue is for girls who not just want to have fun, but who also want to stand out. Pairing this hair with the right make-up is key for a successful look in 2024.
3. Wet and Wavy Look
Victoria Monet is queen of the “wet and wavy” look. She has been seen in the head-turning stars on red carpets, television show stages, and events. The “Jaguar” artist usually rocks it with platinum blonde hair, deep curls, or crimps. To achieve this look, talk to your stylist about which gel, mousse, or sculpting product is the best for your hair.
4. Warm Ginger Hair
Reddish-brown ginger hair color is having a moment right now. A beautiful mix between chestnut fall tones and fire red hues,the color can compliment melanin girls perfectly. SZA rocked this style in bouncy curls, but there are several ways to achieve this look.
HB’s Editorial Director of Style and Beauty, Shamika Sanders, kicked off 2024 in this look with Unice hair. See her review for more inspiration on how to make this color pop.
5. Bold Cuts & Colors
Kelly Rowland is known for both a hair and fashion slay – and this picture shows both. While attending the “Wonka” movie premiere in 2023, the “Motivation” singer donned a teal blue bob wig that fans are still raving about. A stunning mix of whimsy and chicness, the style is a great inspiration for your next 2024 look.
To achieve this look, play with popular cuts like blunt bobs, asymmetrical styles, and longer ‘lobs. Adding a cool color will also take your chic to the next level.
6. Goddess Locs, Braids, & Natural Hairstyling
Chloe Bailey has mastered braids, pixie cuts, blonde middle-part wigs, and everything in between. But it is her locs that fans love to see styled and featured. Whether put in an up-do, showcased in half-up, half-down style, or adorned with gems, sea shells, or other accessories, we cannot get enough.
Natural hairstyles will always be that girl. Rock your crown proudly in locs, braids, or afros. Faux locs, in particular, are a trend for 2024 for many who want to try out the style but aren’t yet ready to commit to the transition and growth process.