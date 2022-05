WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

B-Lovee chats with MiaBelle talking about his first time in Philly when My Everything remake first came out vs. what he hopes to see now that the song has gone viral and been streamed everywhere.

B-Lovee also says is so grateful and blessed to have a journey of growth and to be surrounded by love and his fans rooting for him.

His said his mom is the reason how this Mary J remix came about.