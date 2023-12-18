Ashanti and fur go together real bad. The “Foolish” songstress stepped out in an all-white monochromatic look this weekend to remind of their love affair. We are obsessed.
Ashanti’s winter all-white fur look is everything
Ashanti’s stylist, Tim B, shared her latest slay on Instagram this week. So ‘nice Tim had to share it twice,’ Ashanti looks like a dream in two captures on the stylists’ page.
The first is a carousel of pictures displaying details of the cozy look. Winter white never looked so good!
Ashanti looks coy and comfy in a white panel sheer dress from NBD. The dress fits the artist like a glove and is maxi length. Ashanti compliments her dress with a white Daniel’s Leather faux fur and white boots. Her gold jewelry from Alexis Bittar shines against the monochromatic ensemble.
Tim’s second capture of the look shows the outfit in motion. Fans see Ashanti’s knee-length bundles, white shades, and stunning Chanel bag. Fans jump in Tim’s comments gagging over the slay.
“Beautiful ensemble on this gorgeous woman. ” said one fan. And, “I love @ashanti but you’ve taken her already cute style to an entirely new level!! THAT is what a stylist is for! ,” commented another, giving Tim his roses.
Ashanti is obsessed with fur – and so are we.
A glance at Ashanti’s social media pages and performance flicks shows the 43-year-old’s love affair with faux fur. If Mary J. Blige needs a boot line, then Ashanti needs a faux fur one. And we’d be the first in line to purchase.
Since coming on the scene, we’ve seen the “Rock With U” artist in bright-colored furs like pink and blue, long maxi-length coats, and cropped bubble-style sleeved jackets. Ashanti also incorporates fur in her footwear, literally stepping on necks in fabulous fur-accented boots.
Committed to giving “the girls a little something,” as Ashanti said in an interview Byrdie, Ashanti’s faux fur style is unmatched. See our gallery below.
Ashanti’s Faux Fur Obsession In 10 Fashion Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Dreaming of an all white Christmas with Ashanti.
Ashani is giving us winter white perfection in this recent head-turning look.
2. Ashanti made us want a caramel macchiato with this look.
Ashanti made press appearances in NYC, including the Kelly Ripa show, rocking this gorgeous caramel look. From the fur collar and cuffs to her matching sleek boots and Burberry sweater set, we are heading to our favorite coffee shop now.
3. Ashanti’s black-and-white boots are a sole slay.
We are obsessed with Ashanti’s black and white fringe fur boots. Paired with a black and white bodycon and varsity jacket, the look is fun, flirty, and fabulous.
4. Ashanti goes glam – again!
Ashanti is giving rich auntie, sister, mother, and girlie vibes in this white and grey faux fur look. Get into her exaggerated “Russian” style headband, cropped coat, and silver boots.
5. Ashanti’s boots entered the chat.
Ashanti’s white boots have entered the chat, and we are paying attention. They dramatic fur details, silver metallic shine, and pointy style take her white bodycon look to another level.
6. Ashanti goes red for the holidays.
Ashanti and her red fur coat and hat still have the internet in a chokehold. First pictured in December 2021, the look turned heads with its combination of faux fur and black patent leather.
7. Ashanti’s is haute in pink.
It’s giving haute pink vibes! See how Ashanti paired a more dressed down Prada cropped tee and jeans with a hot pink faux fur.
8. Ashanti’s ombre red coat is fire.
It’s giving ’90s R&B hip hop lusciousness! Ashanti’s cropped ombre deep red coat and matching wide red belt and tights are everything!
9. Ashanti is bold and beautiful in blue.
Ashanti is eating up the girlies in a multi-colored body suit and bold boots in Nashville. Her hooded blue cropped fur jacket topped off the entire look.
10. Ashanti in All Black Everything: From her fur collar to her fur lined boots.
We agree with Ashanti’s caption on this post: Black does go with everything.