A.J. Brown GOES OFF on Social Media; Says Philly Media is “So Lame”

Philadelphia fans and media have been known to be a tough crowd to please, but this NFL superstar has had enough of the critics. Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown has taken his frustrations to social media to address the scrutiny him and the Eagles have received over the past couple months. Obviously, it was an undesirable end of the season for both the team and the fans, but Brown has went on to say that the city’s media creates these false narratives that give the fanbase nothing but negativity to feed off of.

“Philly media is so lame. It’s literally something everyday. Then the fans be believe the bs.” Brown posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “They really should start raising the prices of microphones and cameras because you people will say anything for views. I see why nobody likes us because we don’t even like us. #RealityTV“

A.J. Brown has been a huge key to this roster since joining the team on April 28th, 2022. Both years with the Eagles, Brown finished as a top five league leader in receiving categories. In the 2022-2023 season, Brown was finished fourth in the league, receiving 88 passes on 145 targets for 1,496. This past season, Brown was the fifth league leading receiver with 106 receptions on 158 targets for 1,456 yards.

Brown injured his knee in the Eagles’ regular-season finale against the Giants, resulting in him being sidelined prior to the team’s 32-9 loss to the Buccaneers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.

