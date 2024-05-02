RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

[CLICK HERE] Buy your tickets to RNB FEST 2024 Starring Ashanti!



Ashanti is undoubtedly a staple in R&B music. With a career spanning over two decades, Ashanti has established herself as a true powerhouse in the music industry. Her soulful vocals and mesmerizing stage presence have earned her numerous accolades and a loyal fan base. Ashanti’s ability to captivate audiences with her invigorating performances and captivating lyrics has left fans eagerly anticipating her future endeavors. Even with a noticeable baby bump, Ashanti is still putting on memorable performances for her fans.

RELATED: Ashanti Performs Showing Off Her Adorable Baby Bump – For The First Time



Ashanti music expresses deep emotion and tells vivid stories through song. Her world renown records has received recognition from the masses and has been awarded for her contributions to R&B. From BET and MTV, to the Billboard and Grammy Awards, Ashanti has been recognized and awarded by almost every reputable music institution.

RELATED: Top 8 Ashanti Features of All-Time

With RNB Fest around the corner, our team at RNB Philly put together a list of the songs we want Ashanti to perform at RNB Fest 2024!

Check out 5 Songs We Want Ashanti to Perform at RNB Fest 2024 below!

READ MORE:

RELATED: RNB PHILLY PRESENTS: RNB FEST 2024!

RELATED: 5 Songs Mya Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

RELATED: 5 Songs Lloyd Should Perform at RNB Fest 2024

RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed At RNB Fest 2023