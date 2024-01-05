RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

The top of the year is the official kickoff of awards season, beginning with the Golden Globes – and while we’re here for the hoopla, we really care about the dresses. The sophisticated show honors excellence in both American and international film and television. The ceremony started in 1944, and now, 80 years later, it is still recognized as one of the most prestigious awards to receive.

An award of such notoriety requires show-stopping looks, and for decades Hollywood’s elite pulled out their Sunday best for the event. Fashion exuberance has returned to the red carpet, mirroring the pre-COVID days. The high-fashion frocks have returned in full force, and they’re taking the spotlight. Get ready to see the latest trends recently spied on the runway appear on your favorite celebrity.

The Golden Globes nomination list was released in December, sending a buzz across the internet. Fantasia Barrino was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture-Musical or Comedy for The Color Purple, and the supporting actress nomination went to her co-star Danielle Brooks. Quinta Brunson, who won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy for Abbott Elementary in 2023, is up for the same award this year.

With our favorite fashion heavy hitters up for awards, there’s no doubt they’ll be shutting the red carpet down. We have a feeling Fantasia was just getting started with her flawless looks for The Color Purple press run.

As we prepare for an evening full of stylish do’s and don’t’s, let’s look at some of the best dresses to hit the red carpet in Golden Globes’ history.

10 Of The Best Golden Globes Dresses Of All Time

