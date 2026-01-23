Listen Live
20 Philadelphia Schools Have Been Proposed to Close

Published on January 23, 2026
Across U.S., Students Walk Out Of Schools To Address School Safety And Gun Violence
Source: Jessica Kourkounis / Getty

Philadelphia School District Superintendent Tony B. Watlington has unveiled a bold $2.8 billion Facilities Master Plan that proposes the closure or repurposing of 20 schools across the city. The plan, which aims to modernize the district’s aging infrastructure, includes repurposing 12 properties for district use and transferring eight to the city for workforce housing or job creation. The proposal is part of a broader 10-year vision to address overcrowding, improve building quality, and expand educational opportunities.

The plan has sparked mixed reactions. While Watlington emphasized the extensive community engagement behind the proposal, including surveys and public listening sessions, critics, including the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, have raised concerns about transparency and the impact on affected communities. The district plans to continue gathering feedback before presenting the final proposal to the Board of Education later this winter. If approved, changes would begin in the 2027-2028 school year, funded through a combination of district resources and public and philanthropic contributions.

Social media users are almost certain the city’s same problems of illicit adolescent activity will not only persist, but heighten, due to the mixing of certain children from different neighborhoods.

“I hope they understand the dynamics and dangers of the territorial nature of Philadelphia. Children coming from different sides of the tracks to merge into one school will be interesting” ashadeofbeauty_2 wrote

“If the kids can’t get along in residential neighborhoods how will them being in the same schools work out. This is about to be a nightmare for teachers. Online school is looking pretty bright right now.” mrsbond01 commented.

Do you think classroom consolidation is a good idea? Let us know in the comments!

