Top 10 Most Prestigious Schools in Philadelphia

Philadelphia is home to some of the most talented students, as they express their creativities through various outlets including academics. These academies, prep schools, and even public schools, allow students to be explorative, innovative, and most importantly, authentic to themselves as they grow as learn who they are as humans.

Here are some of the top high schools in Philadelphia, known for their academic success and strong programs:

10. Downingtown STEM Academy

While not in Philadelphia proper, it serves the metro area and is highly ranked. The school has a unique curriculum that prepares students for college education and careers in the STEM fields

9. Arts Academy at Benjamin Rush

Rush Arts is grounded in the belief that the creative arts provide an unmatched opportunity to develop intellectual growth and personal creativity. Benjamin Rush focuses on integrating arts into education

8. Philadelphia Academy Charter School

Philadelphia Academy Charter School is an above average, public, charter school, recognized for its academic achievements. PACS ranks#17 of 122 for the Best Charter Elementary Schools in Pennsylvania

7. MaST Community Charter School –

Math, Science, and Technology (MaST) Community Charter School is a public charter school located in Somerton, Northeast Philadelphia. The school offers innovative programs and strong academics, and rank #7 of 119 for Best Charter Middle Schools in Pennsylvania

6. Creative and Performing Arts High School (CAPA)

CAPA is renowned for its arts programs, as they prepare students to be college and career ready by providing a rigorous academic and creative experience that allows talented students to deeply explore artistic skill sets and scholarly disciplines in a diverse, inclusive and safe environment.

5. Philadelphia High School for Girls (Girls’ High)

A safe, inclusive, and inspiring environment where all students can explore, learn, and thrive. In this ever-evolving world, our commitment to innovation. Girl’s high is ranked among the top ten schools in Philadelphia, and places in the Top 14% of high schools in Pennsylvania and the Country by US News and World Report (2014-2015)

4. Academy At Palumbo

Formerly known as Bartlett School and Frank C. Palumbo Junior High School, Academy at Palumbo is known for its rigorous academic programs and ranks #3 in Philadelphia City School District High Schools

3. Carver High School of Engineering and Science (HSES)

Carver HSES is a magnet middle and high school for academically talented, motivated, and college-bound students interested in the sciences. HSES ranks #5 of 45 on the 2025 list of Niche Standout High Schools in Pennsylvania

2. Central High School

A four-year university preparatory magnet school with a strong academic reputation, Central High School recieved an overall score of 98.84/100 according to USNews.com

1. Julia R. Masterman Secondary School

The Julia R. Masterman School is a multicultural, welcoming community of learners that engages academically talented students in grades 5-12. Masterman consistently ranked as one of the best schools in the city and state, with a near perfect Overall Score 99.96/100 on USNews.com