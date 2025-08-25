Source: Mark Makela / Getty

Philadelphia has been known to face challenges with school safety, and some schools have been identified as particularly dangerous due to incidents of violence and other issues.

Some schools are considered dangerous due to their surrounding neighborhood, and with transporting dwindling as SEPTA makes service cuts, parents are more concerned than ever before sending their child off to recieve and education.

Here are the Top 10 Most Dangerous Schools in Philadelphia:

10. Benjamin Franklin High School

Benjamin Franklin High School struggles with violence in nearby neighborhoods that distract students from a healthy education.

9. Northeast High School

At one time the high school was scarcely populated, the High School has been said to be ‘overcrowded’ and deals with frequent student alterations.

8. Overbrook Highschool

Home to many Philadelphia icons such as Lady B and Wilt Chamberlin and Will Smith, Overbrook has since has a major uptick in violence. which has resulted in increased security presence throughout the facility.

7. Kensington High School

In the polarized neighborhood of Kensignton, the area’s high school faces challenges as the violence and local drug activity may spill over from the community, affecting the students.

6. Fels Samuel High Schol

Frequent student altercations at Fels has led to tightened security measures

5. Bartram High School

Bartram has been known to have frequent student altercations on campus, frequently during arrival and dismissal times, leading to heightened security measures.

4. MLK High School

Although named after a social activist, MLK high school struggles with violence as there has been numerous reports of gang related on-campus altercations.

3. West Philadelphia High School

The neighborhood surrounding West Philadelphia high school is considered to be a ‘high-crime area’

2. Conwell Middle Magnet School

It may come as a surprise that a middle school has placed amongst these high schools, but Conwell Middle Magnet School reviews highlight significant issues with safety, student behaviors, including bullying, and the surrounding community; including near daily altercations and continued gun violence due to the opioid crisis that impacts the area.

1. Strawberry Mansion High School

Frequently cited as one of the most dangerous schools in the city and even the country, Strawberry Mansion has been nationally recognized for their severe gang violence and significantly high neighborhood crime rate.