Hidden Philly Finds: Octavious Catto Statue

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Nestled in City Halls illustratious architecture, stands a statue bearing one of Philadelphia’s most influential figures: Octavius Catto

Octavius Catto was a trailblazing civil rights leader, educator, and athlete whose contributions to racial equality in 19th-century America remain profound.

Born free in Charleston, South Carolina, in 1839, Catto moved to Philadelphia, where he excelled academically, graduating as valedictorian from the Institute for Colored Youth. He became a teacher and principal at the same institution, advocating for equal education for Black students.

Catto was instrumental in desegregating Philadelphia’s streetcars, working alongside Congressman Thaddeus Stevens to pass a state law prohibiting segregation. He also co-founded the Philadelphia Pythians, one of the first Black baseball teams, and played a pivotal role in recruiting Black soldiers for the Union Army during the Civil War. His activism extended to voter rights, where he championed the 15th Amendment, ensuring Black men could vote.

Tragically, Catto’s life was cut short on October 10, 1871, during Election Day violence in Philadelphia. As Black voters faced intimidation and attacks from white supremacists, Catto was shot and killed by Frank Kelly, a Democratic partisan, while on his way to vote. His assassination underscored the violent resistance to racial progress during Reconstruction. Over a century later, his legacy was honored with the unveiling of a statue in 2017 at Philadelphia’s City Hall.

Titled “A Quest for Parity,” the memorial features a 12-foot bronze statue of Catto stepping toward a 19th-century ballot box, symbolizing his fight for equality and justice. It stands as the first public monument in Philadelphia dedicated to an individual African American

MORE HIDDEN PHILLY FINDS:

RELATED: Hidden Philly Finds: The Wild History of America’s First Bank Robbery, Carpenters’ Hall

RELATED: Hidden Philly Finds: The Story of Cherry Hill’s Hidden Colonial-Era Gravesite

RELATED: Hidden Philly Finds: Joseph Bonaparte’s Philadelphia Home

RELATED: Hidden Philly Finds: A Man Full of Trouble Tavern

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025