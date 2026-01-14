Hidden Philly Finds: The Story of Cherry Hill’s Hidden Colonial-Era Gravesite

Source: Wirestock / Getty

History has a way of hiding in plain sight. In the bustling suburbs of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, lies a quiet patch of land held a profound secret for centuries: a lost colonial-era gravesite. The recent discovery of these burial grounds offers a powerful connection to the past, reminding us of the lives and stories that built the foundations of the community.

During the colonial era, the area now known as Cherry Hill was a very different place. Part of a region settled by Quakers and other European immigrants, it was a landscape of farms and small settlements. This was a time of growth and conflict, where families worked the land and established communities that would eventually grow into the towns we know today. Life was hard, and death was an ever-present reality. Families often buried their loved ones on their own property in small, private cemeteries. Over time, as land was sold and developed, many of these small burial sites were forgotten, their stories lost to the ages.

The rediscovery of the Cherry Hill gravesite happened through local historians and preservationists, piecing together old maps, property deeds, and family records.

Why This Discovery Matters

The significance of this gravesite cannot be overstated. It provides a rare, unfiltered look into the lives of the people who lived in the region nearly 300 years ago. This burial ground represents everyday people—farmers, mothers, children, and possibly enslaved or freed individuals whose stories have been silenced for too long. For a community, especially one as diverse as Cherry Hill, understanding its complete history is vital. Discoveries like this fill in the gaps left by written records, which often only tell the stories of the wealthy and powerful. .

Once the graves were confirmed, the focus immediately shifted to preservation. Protecting a historic site located on valuable, developable land is never easy. Community activists, local historical societies, and concerned citizens quickly mobilized. They attended town meetings, launched petitions, and raised public awareness about the importance of saving the site from being paved over.

The goal is not just to save the graves, but to honor the people buried there and educate the public about this important piece of local history.

