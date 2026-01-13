Hidden Philly Finds: A Man Full of Trouble Tavern 

Centuries-old tavern narrowly escaped demolition, now beautifully restored to capture colonial Philadelphia's essence.

Tavern operates as a working bar and a museum showcasing artifacts and stories from its history.

Offers visitors a unique journey through time, celebrating Philadelphia's resilience and rich history.

Nestled in the heart of Philadelphia’s historic Society Hill, A Man Full of Trouble Tavern stands as a living testament to the city’s colonial past. Built in 1759, this remarkable structure is Philadelphia’s only surviving pre-Revolutionary War tavern, now serving as both a museum and a tasting room, offering visitors a unique blend of history and hospitality.

A Tavern with a Storied Past

Originally located along the banks of Dock Creek, the tavern catered to dock workers, sailors, and laborers—far removed from the elite clientele of the nearby City Tavern. Its name, A Man Full of Trouble, reflects the rough-and-tumble nature of its early patrons. Over the centuries, the building has worn many hats, from a lodging house to a grocery store, and even a wholesale chicken market in the mid-20th century.

The tavern narrowly escaped demolition during the urban renewal projects of the 1960s, thanks to the efforts of preservationist Virginia Knauer. Her vision ensured that this historic gem would remain a part of Philadelphia’s architectural and cultural landscape.

In 2021, the tavern was purchased by Dan Wheeler, a passionate historian and collector, who undertook an extensive restoration project. Collaborating with John Milner Architects, Wheeler uncovered original wooden floors, restored historic paint colors, and even reinstalled 18th-century wallpaper discovered in the attic. The result is a beautifully preserved space that captures the essence of colonial Philadelphia.

The first floor now operates as a working bar, managed by Succession Fermentory, a local brewery specializing in farmhouse ales made with locally sourced ingredients. Upstairs, a three-room museum showcases artifacts and stories from the tavern’s history, as well as the broader narrative of Society Hill’s transformation during the 20th century.

A Modern-Day Gathering Place

While its history is firmly rooted in the 18th century, the tavern is very much alive today. It has become a gathering place for history enthusiasts, beer lovers, and anyone looking to experience a slice of Philadelphia’s past. Recognized with a 2025 Grand Jury Award for excellence in historic preservation, A Man Full of Trouble Tavern is a must-visit destination for locals and tourists alike.

Visitors to A Man Full of Trouble Tavern can immerse themselves in the sights and stories of colonial Philadelphia. The museum features a collection of Revolutionary War-era artifacts, including a cannon, and offers rotating exhibits on local history. The third floor is dedicated to special exhibits, often in collaboration with local artists.

Whether you’re sipping a locally brewed ale in the taproom or exploring the museum’s fascinating exhibits, A Man Full of Trouble Tavern offers a unique journey through time, celebrating the resilience and richness of Philadelphia’s history.

