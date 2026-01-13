Hidden Philly Finds: Joseph Bonaparte’s Philadelphia Home

Source: THOMAS COEX / Getty

In the heart of Philadelphia, near Washington Square, stands a house steeped in history, once home to Joseph Bonaparte, the elder brother of Napoleon Bonaparte. This residence, located at 260 South 9th Street, served as a refuge for the deposed King of Spain and Naples during a pivotal moment in his life.

After Napoleon’s defeat at the Battle of Waterloo in 1815, Joseph Bonaparte fled Europe under the alias “Comte de Survilliers.” Arriving in Philadelphia in September 1815, he rented this house, which had been built around 1813. The home became a discreet sanctuary for Bonaparte and a gathering place for Bonapartist refugees and French nationals who had also sought safety in the United States.

During his brief stay from 1815 to 1816, Joseph Bonaparte’s presence in Philadelphia added a touch of European intrigue to the city. His connections with prominent figures, including French immigrant and financier Stephen Girard, helped him navigate his new life in exile. Although his time in Philadelphia was short-lived, the house remains a symbol of his resilience and adaptability during a tumultuous period.

Today, the house is remembered as a historic landmark, commemorated by a Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission marker. It stands as a testament to the fascinating intersection of European and American history, offering a glimpse into the life of a royal exile who found temporary solace in the City of Brotherly Love.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Hidden Philly Finds: A Man Full of Trouble Tavern

RELATED: 12 Hidden iPhone Features Apple Never Told You About

RELATED: The Hidden Catalogue: Classic Movie Soundtracks Featuring D’Angelo

SEE ALSO The Biggest News Stories Of 2025