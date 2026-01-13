Eagles Part Ways with Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Philadelphia Eagles have officially parted ways with Offensive Coordinator Kevin Patullo following a season marked by offensive struggles and a disappointing playoff exit. The announcement came just two days after the Eagles’ 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round.

Head Coach Nick Sirianni addressed the decision in a press release, stating, “I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator. I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team’s success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career. Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals, that responsibility lies on my shoulders.”

Patullo, who was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2025, faced criticism throughout the season for the Eagles’ declining offensive performance. The team, which boasted one of the most expensive offenses in the league, saw its scoring average drop from 27.2 points per game (7th in the NFL) to 22.3 points per game (19th). The rushing attack also faltered, falling from 179 yards per game (2nd) to 116.9 yards per game (18th).

Despite the challenges, some players expressed their support for Patullo. Wide receiver DeVonta Smith commented, “I feel like [Patullo] did a great job, man. A lot of the stuff is on us as players. It works hand-in-hand. We have to all pick each other up. We have to pick him up, he has to pick us up. I feel like he called it great the whole year. Offensively, we just didn’t execute well.”

The Eagles’ offensive struggles were compounded by injuries to key players on the offensive line, including All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson and guards Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens, who were not at full health for much of the season.

Patullo’s tenure with the Eagles began in 2021 as the team’s passing game coordinator. He was later promoted to associate head coach in 2023 before taking on the offensive coordinator role. His departure marks a significant shift for the Eagles as they look to revitalize their offense and capitalize on their talented roster.

The search for a new offensive coordinator will be critical for the Eagles as they aim to rebound from a disappointing season and return to championship contention.

