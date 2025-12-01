Eagles Coach Kevin Patullo’s Home Allegedly Vandalized by Teens

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Frustration among Philadelphia Eagles fans has taken a disturbing turn, as a video surfaced online appearing to show a group of young people throwing rocks at the home of offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. This alleged act of vandalism, which occurred amid growing criticism of the team’s performance, has ignited a serious conversation about the boundaries of fan passion and the reputation of the Eagles’ fanbase.

The incident gained traction after a video circulated on social media, showing several individuals hurling objects at a residence. While the clip quickly went viral, it remains unconfirmed whether the house is, in fact, owned by Patullo. The uncertainty, however, does little to diminish the severity of the act. As one outlet, The Liberty Line, pointed out, “If that turns out to be true, those kids should be arrested and charged. If it is not his home, then they just vandalized some random family’s property for absolutely no reason. Either way, congratulations, they are complete idiots.”

This event comes at a time of intense scrutiny for Patullo and the Eagles’ offense. Fans have been vocal in their disappointment, with chants of “Fire Kevin” heard at games and “Fire Kevin Patullo” signs appearing around the city. While booing, chanting, and public criticism are considered part of sports culture, this latest incident represents a significant and dangerous escalation.

The incident serves as a stark reminder that accountability extends beyond the field. The actions of a few have the potential to cast a shadow over a whole community of supporters. which leaves the question of respect, responsibility, and where the line must be drawn between being a fan and committing a crime.

