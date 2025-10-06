Eagles WRs accept fault as Broncos deliver Philly their first loss of the season

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Eagles collapse on Sunday has fans not feeling their commute to work today.

The beginning of the game felt promising, as Saquon Barkley had the flashy explosive play on a go route out of the backfield that resulted in a 47-yard touchdown. However, the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year logged six carries for the entire game, and once in the final 32 minutes of the game

As a run-heavy team, the Eagles ran 11 total. runs plays. This stat reflects poorly upon first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

After a couple of devastating plays and penalties, the Denver Broncos were able to sneak out a win in Lincoln Financial Field and hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season.

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said that the team started off hot then they ultimately let the game slip away.

“Yeah [the loss] is frustrating because of those things were self-inflicted, and we beat ourselves, especially in the second half” Brown said.

DeVonta Smith also agreed that the lost was self-inflicted.

“I think we had two false starts offensively as a whole.. we just shooting ourselves in the foot that’s all that was” Smith told the media postgame.

Listen to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown’s post game remarks below!

The Eagles has a short week as their next game is in New York against their divisional rival New York Giants.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Eagles Win ‘Best Team’ at 2025 ESPY Awards

RELATED: Eagles Named 2nd ‘Most Overrated’ Team NFL, According to Study

RELATED: Best of Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments

RELATED: Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study