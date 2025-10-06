Listen Live
Local

Eagles WRs accept fault as Broncos deliver Philly their first loss

Eagles WRs accept fault as Broncos deliver Philly their first loss of the season

Published on October 6, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Eagles collapse on Sunday has fans not feeling their commute to work today.

The beginning of the game felt promising, as Saquon Barkley had the flashy explosive play on a go route out of the backfield that resulted in a 47-yard touchdown. However, the 2024 Offensive Player of the Year logged six carries for the entire game, and once in the final 32 minutes of the game

As a run-heavy team, the Eagles ran 11 total. runs plays. This stat reflects poorly upon first-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo.

After a couple of devastating plays and penalties, the Denver Broncos were able to sneak out a win in Lincoln Financial Field and hand the Philadelphia Eagles their first loss of the season.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown said that the team started off hot then they ultimately let the game slip away.

“Yeah [the loss] is frustrating because of those things were self-inflicted, and we beat ourselves, especially in the second half” Brown said.

DeVonta Smith also agreed that the lost was self-inflicted.

“I think we had two false starts offensively as a whole.. we just shooting ourselves in the foot that’s all that was” Smith told the media postgame.

Listen to DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown’s post game remarks below!

The Eagles has a short week as their next game is in New York against their divisional rival New York Giants.

READ MORE:

RELATED: Eagles Win ‘Best Team’ at 2025 ESPY Awards

RELATED: Eagles Named 2nd ‘Most Overrated’ Team NFL, According to Study

RELATED: Best of Philadelphia Eagles ‘Kelly Green’ Jersey Moments

RELATED: Eagles Fans Named Among Top 5 Most Loyal Fans in the NFL, According to Study

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Eagles Philadelphia Eagles

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close