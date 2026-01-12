Eagles Accountability: Whose to Blame for the Eagles NFL Wildcard Loss vs. 49ers

Quarterback Jalen Hurts lacked accuracy on deep passes in crucial moments

Star receiver A.J. Brown uncharacteristically dropped a critical 4th quarter pass

Offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo's play-calling failed to adapt and exploit 49ers' defense

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 23-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card round has left fans and analysts dissecting what went wrong. While the 49ers executed a solid game plan, the Eagles’ defeat can be attributed to a combination of issues that plagued them all season. Here’s a breakdown of the key factors and who bears the responsibility.

Jalen Hurts: Struggles with Downfield Accuracy

Jalen Hurts, the Eagles’ star quarterback, had an underwhelming performance, throwing for only 168 yards and a touchdown. His inability to deliver accurate passes downfield was glaring, especially in critical moments. On the Eagles’ final drive, Hurts’ fourth-and-11 pass fell incomplete, sealing their fate. While Hurts has shown flashes of brilliance, his inconsistency in high-pressure situations raises questions about his readiness to lead the team deep into the playoffs.

A.J. Brown: Crucial Drops in the Fourth Quarter

Wide receiver A.J. Brown, one of the team’s most reliable playmakers, had a disappointing outing. Brown dropped a crucial pass in the fourth quarter that could have extended a drive and kept the Eagles’ season alive. His inability to secure the ball in such a pivotal moment was uncharacteristic and costly. Brown’s performance highlighted the need for the Eagles’ top players to step up when it matters most.

Kevin Patullo: Ineffective Play-Calling

First-year offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo faced criticism throughout the season, and the Wild Card game was no exception. The Eagles’ offense was stagnant in the second half, managing only three points. Patullo’s play-calling lacked creativity and failed to exploit the 49ers’ defensive weaknesses. His inability to adapt and make in-game adjustments was a significant factor in the loss.

Nick Sirianni: Leadership and Gameplan Issues

As the head coach, Nick Sirianni shoulders the ultimate responsibility for the team’s performance. The Eagles’ recurring issues—ineffective offensive schemes, defensive lapses, and lack of adjustments—were evident throughout the season and reappeared in the playoffs. Sirianni’s failure to address these problems earlier in the year left the team vulnerable when it mattered most. His leadership and decision-making will undoubtedly be scrutinized in the offseason.

A Season-Long Struggle

The Eagles’ loss to the 49ers was not an isolated incident but the culmination of season-long struggles. Their inability to problem-solve effectively and address weaknesses ultimately cost them a chance to defend their Super Bowl title. Moving forward, the team must evaluate its coaching staff, player performance, and overall strategy to avoid a repeat of this disappointing outcome.

In the end, the blame for the Eagles’ Wild Card loss is shared among Hurts, Brown, Patullo, and Sirianni. Each had a role in the team’s shortcomings, and addressing these issues will be crucial for the Eagles’ future success.

