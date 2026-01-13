A.J. Brown Out?: Eagles WR Leaves Cryptic Message on Jersey
After the Philadelphia Eagles first round exit in the NFC wildcard loss to the San Fransico 49ers, many are speculating that A.J. Brown may have played his last game in the midnight green.
On top of the antics that have been associated with the Eagles WR, Brown ended the season gifting his last game worn jersey of the 2025-2026 season to his Pro-Bowl teammate, Quinyon Mitchell.
Eagles insider Eliot Shorr-Parks took to social media to share an exclusive inside look at the Eagles locker room postgame. He posted on X a picture of A.J. Brown’s jersey on a hanger, in front of Mitchell’s locker.
“All-Pro Q… Proud of you” Brown wrote on the back of the Jersey.
Fans in the comments section allude to Brown leaving, saying that he would not be gifting his jersey to a teammate if he were to stay. Other fans share no sympathy for Brown’s sentiments, claiming he is the reason the Eagles lost to the 49ers.
“This dude acting like he wasn’t out there dropping the passes” gplozada commented.
“Yall do realize if he gets traded it’s gone cost us more then having him. Aj a great player and call out the offense from day on because the play calling horrible but yall want to call him a diva” capoescobar089 wrote.
“Yea he’s going to the pats” urmomcallsmepinoypapi commented
What do you think? Is A.J. Brown leaving? What team do you see him with next? Let us know in the comments!
