Eagles A.J. Brown’s posts cryptic social media message postgame, fans believe he wants to leave

Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Eagles got the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but apparently all wasn’t peachy in the locker room.

Wide Receiver A.J. Brown took to X to share some thoughts post game, alluding to him feeling ‘unwelcome’ within the organization.

Brown posted what seem to be a screenshot of with the quote that read “If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”

Love Local? Get more! Join the Philly's R&B station Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fans took to the comments to express their frustrations, as they know this is not the first time Brown has took to social media to ‘express his feelings’.

“As a die hard eagles fan, we want you out of here. Request a trade to the giants and get it over with.” @pullup_jimbo wrote

“This is lame. I love AJ but he knows damn well what is gonna come from this subliminal shit. I get you want the ball & agree they need to get u the ball, but you’re a 4-0 team, coming off a SB win. For someone who hates when the media twist your words how does posting this help?” @phillyDubn commented

However, there are also some fans who took Brown’s side, seeing things from his point of view, if his cryptic post was aimed at his teammates in Philly.

“Can’t blame aj here any other team would get him the ball. No excuses. Balls was out of reach and terrible route trees. The play calling needs to change. He’s giving it his all but it’s hard when he’s not a big part of the offense. I would be asking for a trade if I was him.” @Bobbysiever said

What do you think? Was Brown wrong for this tweet? Do you think he wants to remain an Eagle? Let us know in the comments!

MORE A.J. BROWN READS:

RELATED: A.J. Brown Explains Why He Was Reading A Book During Playoff Game

RELATED: Eagles WR A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Hurts ‘Passing’ Postgame

RELATED: 20 Pictures of A.J. Brown’s Fiancée, Kelsey Riley