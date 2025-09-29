Listen Live
Local

Eagles A.J. Brown's posts cryptic social media message postgame

Eagles A.J. Brown’s posts cryptic social media message postgame, fans believe he wants to leave

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

The Eagles got the victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, but apparently all wasn’t peachy in the locker room.

Wide Receiver A.J. Brown took to X to share some thoughts post game, alluding to him feeling ‘unwelcome’ within the organization.

Brown posted what seem to be a screenshot of with the quote that read “If you’re not welcomed, not listened to, quietly withdraw. Don’t make a scene. Shrug your shoulders and be on your way.”

https://twitter.com/1kalwaysopen_/status/1972421757308215663

Fans took to the comments to express their frustrations, as they know this is not the first time Brown has took to social media to ‘express his feelings’.

“As a die hard eagles fan, we want you out of here. Request a trade to the giants and get it over with.” @pullup_jimbo wrote

“This is lame. I love AJ but he knows damn well what is gonna come from this subliminal shit. I get you want the ball & agree they need to get u the ball, but you’re a 4-0 team, coming off a SB win. For someone who hates when the media twist your words how does posting this help?” @phillyDubn commented

However, there are also some fans who took Brown’s side, seeing things from his point of view, if his cryptic post was aimed at his teammates in Philly.

“Can’t blame aj here any other team would get him the ball. No excuses. Balls was out of reach and terrible route trees. The play calling needs to change. He’s giving it his all but it’s hard when he’s not a big part of the offense. I would be asking for a trade if I was him.” @Bobbysiever said

What do you think? Was Brown wrong for this tweet? Do you think he wants to remain an Eagle? Let us know in the comments!

MORE A.J. BROWN READS:

RELATED: A.J. Brown Explains Why He Was Reading A Book During Playoff Game

RELATED: Eagles WR A.J. Brown calls out Jalen Hurts ‘Passing’ Postgame

RELATED: 20 Pictures of A.J. Brown’s Fiancée, Kelsey Riley

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Eagles Philadelphia Eagles

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
Communities Across The U.S. Mark Juneteenth Holiday
137 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Rest in Power Graphic 2025
75 Items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025

Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade
84 Items
Local

What Happened in Philly this Year?: Notable Philly Moments 2025

President Trump Departs White House For Florida
166 Items
Entertainment

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

50 Cent Performs At The OVO Hydro
16 Items
Lifestyle

Staying Sober: 16 Rappers Who Don’t Smoke

1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

41 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: 25 of the Most Beautiful NCAA Women’s Basketball Players

Monday Night RAW
Uncategorized

Official List of the Hottest Women in WWE

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close