Mya talks New Music and Her Passion Behind Performing

RNB Fest 2024 was one to remember. Philadelphia packed out the Met as Ashanti, Mya, Maeta, and Lloyd tore the stage down at The Met Philly.
Mya did not disappoint, giving the crowd what they came for. Mya gave Philly all the nostalgic feels they needed, as she performed ‘All About Me’, ‘Best of Me’, and she had the Met rollin’ when she sang ‘A case of the Ex’.
After a standing ovation, Mya stepped backstage to talk to DJ AMH about her passion behind performing and what we can expect from her musically in the coming year!
Watch the full interview below!
