Mya talks New Music and Her Passion Behind Performing

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

RNB Fest 2024 was one to remember. Philadelphia packed out the Met as Ashanti, Mya, Maeta, and Lloyd tore the stage down at The Met Philly.

RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed at RNB Fest 2024

Mya did not disappoint, giving the crowd what they came for. Mya gave Philly all the nostalgic feels they needed, as she performed ‘All About Me’, ‘Best of Me’, and she had the Met rollin’ when she sang ‘A case of the Ex’.

After a standing ovation, Mya stepped backstage to talk to DJ AMH about her passion behind performing and what we can expect from her musically in the coming year!

Watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Joshua Mitchell Talks Passion and Perseverance to become RNB Fest 2024’s UP NEXT artist!

RELATED: Maeta talks New Music, 11:11 tour with Chris Brown

RELATED: Lloyd Speaks on the ‘Longevity of Lloyd’ at RNB Fest 2024!