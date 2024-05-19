Maeta talks New Music, 11:11 tour with Chris Brown

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

RNB Fest 2024 was one to remember. Philadelphia packed out the Met as Ashanti, Mya, Maeta, and Lloyd tore the stage down at The Met Philly.

Maeta was next on the bill, and she did not disappoint! Coming to the stage in an illustrious blue two-piece set, Maeta captured the eyes of everyone in the building before she soothed our ears with her smooth tunes. A rising star, Maeta introduced herself to those who did not know her, as she performed her hit single ‘Through the night’.

After her set, she chopped it up with MiaBelle backstage about her new music and her upcoming tour with R&B superstar Chris Brown!

Watch the full interview below!

