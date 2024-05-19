Joshua Mitchell Talks Passion and Perseverance to become RNB Fest 2024’s UP NEXT artist!

RNB Philly Featured Video CLOSE

RNB Fest 2024 was one to remember. Philadelphia packed out the Met as Ashanti, Mya, Maeta, and Lloyd tore the stage down at The Met Philly.

RELATED: Everything You Might’ve Missed at RNB Fest 2024

Joshua Mitchell, the winner from our 2024 RNB Fest UP NEXT competition was the first act on the bill. Mitchell performed his hit single ‘Stardust’, which got a very positive reception from the audience.

After his performance, Mitchell talked to AshMac about what it took to get where he is in his career, betting on himself, and giving words of wisdom to those looking to do the same thing.

Watch the full interview below!

RELATED: Maeta talks New Music, 11:11 tour with Chris Brown

RELATED: Mya talks New Music and Her Passion Behind Performing

RELATED: Lloyd Speaks on the ‘Longevity of Lloyd’ at RNB Fest 2024!