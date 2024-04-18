Cheryl Burke recently addressed the topic of “showmances” during her tenure as a professional partner on Dancing With the Stars. In an appearance on Amy & T.J.’s podcast, she revealed that she had experienced several romantic connections with her celebrity partners on the show.

While Burke didn’t feel the need to keep these relationships secret, she refrained from disclosing the names of all her showmance partners, except for one. She mentioned former pro football player Chad Ochocinco Johnson, with whom she shared a romantic connection during season 10. Burke recalled how Johnson had expressed his love for her on Ellen DeGeneres’ show, and although they had exchanged gifts like a $10,000 ring, she clarified that they were not engaged.

During her time on the show, Burke had three showmances in total. She explained that the intense and intimate nature of ballroom dancing, coupled with spending seven days a week together, often led to strong emotional connections between partners. Despite attempts to turn one of these romances into something serious, it didn’t work out as expected.

Beyond her experiences on DWTS, Burke’s personal life has also been in the spotlight due to her divorce from Matthew Lawrence in 2022. However, she remains open to the idea of marriage in the future, emphasizing the importance of finding a partner who is secure, growth-oriented, and curious about life’s journey.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Cheryl Burke Reveals She Had Romances With Three Celebrity Partners was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com