Savannah James Stands On Business At Dior’s Pre-Fall Fashion Show In A Blue Men’s Suit

Savannah James is standing on business. As a wife, mother, influencer, and now podcaster, she is a boss babe in every sense of the word. And we love it when her style reflects her leading attitude.

Savannah, whose “biggest fan” is her husband, LeBron James, took her powerful presence and CEO style to Dior’s 2024 Pre-Fall Fashion Show at the Brooklyn Museum on April 15. She was among several A-listers, celebrities, and fashion insiders getting a taste of the newest trends from Maria Grazia Chiuri, the first woman to lead creative direction for the Christian Dior fashion house.

Savannah James stands on business in style, Suits up in Dior Men’s.

The “Everybody’s Crazy” co-podcaster looked fabulous in head-to-toe Dior. Styled by Icon Tips, the Akron native wore a sophisticated navy blue wool menswear suit that featured tasteful tailoring, wide-leg pants, and a button closure. Underneath her blazer, Savannah rocked a blue and white men’s hooded poplin top and Dior jewelry. Her stacked necklaces read “DIOR.” For a little more Dior deliciousness, she added a denim saddle Dior bag to the slay.

Savannah continued her sleek, standing-on-business look with her hair and beauty. Her ponytail was slicked back to the ‘gawds by Ricky Wing with a deep swoop bang that demanded boardroom attention. And makeup slayer Renee Sanganoo gave Savannah a flawless finish with mesmerizing pink eye shadow, soft pink blush, and a poppin’ nude gloss lip.

Savannah James teases her new podcast with April McDaniel.

Savannah has been leaning into her fashion girlie era recently and drawing even more attention to her standout style. It’s her time to shine, OK?!

Her style shift—and increased press appearances that we love—is likely in anticipation of her new podcast, “Everybody’s Crazy.” The new series is said to cover trends, relationship issues, and friendship topics and is in collaboration with her good girlfriend, April McDaniel.

Over the last few weeks, the podcasting pair have been dropping teasers and short previews of the show. As you continue to gag over Savannah’s unforgettable style, see her most recent podcast promo below.

