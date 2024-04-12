Listen Live
Local

Enter to win tickets to see Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan and October London live at the Wells Fargo Center!

No purchase necessary

Published on April 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

RNB Philly Featured Video
CLOSE
Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan and October London live at the Wells Fargo Center on September 24th!

Source: R1 / R1

Enter to win a pair of tickets to see Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan and October London live at the Wells Fargo Center on September 24th!

Enter in below!

[CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE TICKETS TO THE SHOW]

No purchase necessary. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States within the Philadelphia area.

Enter to win tickets to see Maxwell, Jazmine Sullivan and October London live at the Wells Fargo Center!  was originally published on classixphilly.com

More from Philly's R&B station
Trending
1995 MTV Video Music Awards Show
Radio One Exclusives

Biggie Small’s Killer Revealed, 26 Years Later

Celebrity News

Arrest Made In 1996 Unsolved Murder of Tupac Shakur

20 items
Local News

Philly’s Finest: Remembering Phat Geez

Food Photos - Various Entrees, Appetizers, Deserts, Etc. 10 items
Local News

Happy National Cheesesteak Day! Top 10 Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars
Local

[CLICK HERE] Take our Music Survey to Win RNB Fest Tix + $250 Dollars

Philly's R&amp;B station

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close