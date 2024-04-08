Enter in to Win the 4 M’s – Mother’s Day Giveaway!

Listen Live
4 M's - Mother's Day Promotion / UGC Contest

Source: R1 / R1

Do you want to surprise your mother with the Ultimate Mother’s Day prize pack? Upload a picture of yourself with your Mom! It can be your Mom, Aunt, Grandmother, or just any Mom out there that you want to recognize. The photo uploaded MUST include the person uploading the photo!

[CLCIK HERE] For Contest Rules of the 4 M’s – Mother’s Day Contest

 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, Pennsylvania metropolitan area, who are 18 years of age or older. The “Mother’s Day Promotion” ends on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Subject to Official Rules

 

